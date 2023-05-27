WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns and The Usos dispute deepens before Night of Champions

Just hours before the WWE Night of Champions, some major developments took place at the Friday Night SmackDown. More cracks were drawn on the brotherhood of Bloodline. AJ Styles went one on one against Kirrion Kross and some tag team action was also lined up. Moreover, Austin Theory and Sheamus clashed in the United States Championship title fight.

In the final weekly show before the huge pay-per-view that is WWE Night of Champions, Roman Reigns made his appearance, along with the wise man, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos. The Bloodline went face to face with the tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In addition to that LA Knight was also in action. Here's a complete result card of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Smackdown Results

United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Austin Theory. Result: Theory defeated Sheamus to retain

Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky. Result: Rodriguez and Shotzi defeated Bayley and Sky

Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Thee Adonis. Result: Grimes defeated Adonis

Rick Boogs vs. LA Knight. Result: Knight defeated Boogs

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross. Result: Styles defeated Kross

The WWE Night of Champions is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 10:30 PM IST. To know the streaming details of the PPV show, click here.