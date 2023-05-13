WWE SmackDown Results: Clear Cracks In The Bloodline Emerge After Roman Reigns Outburst

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament continues on Friday night SmackDown. Today another set of triple-threat matches will take place and a finalist will come about who will face Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions. Today's triple-threat matches feature superstars such as, AJ Styles, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley.

Following the high-octane matches at WWE Raw, today at the blue brand the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will get its other number-one contender. Seth Rollins has already made his way to the match by defeating Finn Balor, and now he will await to see who joins him. Aside from the championship battle, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also scheduled to appear. This will be the first time since WrestleMania 39 that Tribal Chief will be appearing at the weekly show to address the WWE universe. So, with all to look forward let's take a look at what transpires at WWE SmackDown sequentially.

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights

AJ Styles vs Edge vs Rey Mysterio: The much-awaited triple threat match between AJ Styles, Edge, and Mysterio, kicked things off on WWE SmackDown. With three corners of the ring filled with supreme wrestling talent, the match was certainly going to be top-notch. And indeed, the match delivered. Styles and Mysterio showcased sublime high-flying maneuvers, and while with the promos being cut it seemed Edge will be the one who will go through but he turned out to be the one to take the pin. It is AJ Styles, who made it to the semi-final of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after striking a Phenomenal forearm on the Rated R superstar.

Sheamus vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory: Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and US champion Austin Theory squared off for the other spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship semi-final. It was a highly ingraining match where all three men seemed to go through at different intervals. However, it was Bobby Lashley, who secured the victory in the end.

Roman Reigns returns: After weeks the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns finally made his way to the squared circle. The tribal chief came out with the other members of The Bloodline, i.e., The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, accompanied by Paul Heyman. Weeks out but it is the same "Acknowledge me" that was uttered by the Tribal chief. Knoxville crowd acknowledged the Universal champion. Following that, Reigns went to Sikoa and told that is not Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens but his brothers, who are the real problem. Reigns then rebuked Jimmy and Jey Uso for what transpired in recent weeks. Roman asked the Usos to apologise to him, Jimmy Uso wasn't in the mood to do that which made Reigns to give a traditional forehead push to Jimmy. As the environment started to heat up between Roman and Jimmy, Jey came in between as an arbitrator. Then Paul Heyman took the mic and announced that at Night of Champions, it will not be the Usos who will fight for the undisputed tag team titles rather it will be Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa fighting Owens and Zayn.

