Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes: 3 ways how WWE can book perfect finish of the match

With only a handful of days left for the WWE Night of Champions, let's contemplate the best way to finish or how WWE can book the ending of one of the biggest attractions of the pay-per-view Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes. The feud between the superstars is arguably the foremost talking point ahead of the forthcoming PPV. The American Nightmare is currently 1-0 up over the Beast Incarnate, courtesy of a win on Backlash, so will he go 2-0 up or the Beast will draw level?

The conflict between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar started at the Raw after Mania, when Lesnar first teamed up with Rhodes against Roman Reigns and later betrayed him, delivering F5 and a vicious beating. Rhodes has been built as a worthy contender since then and the 2nd generation superstar went toe to toe with the Alpha male of our species on WWE Backlash. Cody picked up the win, however, the finish could be and at the same could be termed as clean. The match witnessed blood spewing from the forehead of Lesnar and while he lost he came back for a payback. Lesnar cost Cody the opportunity to feature in the WWE Heavyweight championship match and voila the fixture is set for action yet again.

Ahead of the Night of the Champions, Lesnar took out Cody at the final Raw before the event putting the spotlight on the narrative that Cody will come out as the winner against all odds. Reminiscent of what happened between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar back at Summerslam 2019. If that's going to happen then does it mean that Lesnar will lose clean to Cody? Let's figure out how WWE can perfectly book the ending of Lesnar vs Cody. Here are three ways.

Bray Wyatt interfares and cost Brock Lesnar the match

Bray Wyatt is expected to make his return soon and it could be the Night of Champions. Bray Wyatt should come back and target Brock Lesnar leading to a feud that the fans are waiting to see for a long time. Thus, look out for the lights to go off at Night of Champions.

Brock Lesnar wins

Many fans are of the view that Lesnar's clean victory could bury Cody Rhodes. So, considering that what if Brock wins using some unfair means? Brock's victory could extend the feud leading to another match with a special stipulation like Last Man Standing or I quit the match. What say?

Cody Rhodes wins via submission

WWE is already on a mission to lift Cody Rhodes. So, what be better, or rather what could be more extreme than making him win via submission? On the final Raw before Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar performed a Kimura lock on Cody, leaving him helpless, what if Cody uses the same move to win?

What do you think will happen when Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will come face to face again at the Night of Champions? Let us know how you want the match to end.