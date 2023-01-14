WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction And Highlights From January 13 Show

The January 13 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Braun Strowman. The high-octane match saw Strowman derailing the defending champion and putting him over the announcement table. The Imperium also made an appearance to help Strowman, but Gunther targeted the challenger’s injured shoulder before hitting a monstrous powerbomb and winning the title match.

Following several interesting matchups, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appeared in the main event of the show to rekindle their iconic rivalry. While the wrestlers battled for around 20 minutes, a suplex from Owens from the top rope sent the Honorary Uce to the ground. As Zayn geared up to deliver a Helluva Kick, The Bloodline made an appearance and beat up Owens.

Announcing the results of the show, WWE said, “Just as Zayn was about to deliver a Helluva Kick to KO, The Bloodline erupted on the scene, causing a no-contest between the two fierce rivals and shocking Zayn into disbelief. The Bloodline put the boots to The Prizefighter with Solo Sikoa delivering a humongous splash onto KO through an announce table."

What else happened on WWE Monday Night RAW?

Prior to the action-filled main event, Rey Mysterio fought back against Karrion Kross, who continued to play mind games with the former. Going ahead in the blue brand show, Tegan Nox defeated Xia Li. A few weeks ago, Xia Li cost Nox a chance to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title and Nox took the payback in style on Friday.

Up next, Bray Wyatt vowed to dim the lights of LA Knight in a chilling solo promo. Wyatt said he knows who he is and promised to drag LA Knight into the darkness. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez pulled off a victory over Liv Morgan in the next segment.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Full Results