WWE SmackDown: What Happened To Becky Lynch And Sasha Banks After Show Went Off-air?

WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch showed up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 10, following after WWE SmackDown went off-air. The current RAW women’s champion showed up for a Fatal Four-Way dark match against SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. The four-way match ended with Lynch suffering a rare pinfall defeat at the hands of Sasha Banks after the show went off-air and sent the crowd back home on a happy note.

Dark match #SmackDown



Becky vs sasha vs bianca vs charlotte pic.twitter.com/RR4fbkAbFb — Alpha➐ (@BearishBullsCEO) December 11, 2021

Making her appearance on SmackDown, Lynch suffered a rare pinfall loss at the hands of Banks, after her last televised pinfall loss also came against Banks on the October 15 episode of WWE SmackDown. As per a report by wrestling inc. WWE is teasing a rematch between Liv Morgan and Lynch for the WWE RAW women’s championship title after Lynch defended her title against Morgan by a roll-up, using the ropes for leverage during this week’s WWE RAW episode.

you think you can come to Sasha Banks’ show and win? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0LU1ld0dOa — mister j (@brandnewdrip) December 11, 2021

Toni Storm earns a chance to challenge Charlotte Flair's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title

During the WWE SmackDown show on Friday, Sasha Banks was seen advising Toni Storm during a backstage interaction, while Storm went on to defeat the SmackDown women champion by disqualification and earned a chance to challenge Flair’s title in the future. In the match shaw Flair dominated Storm by delivering standing a moonsault for two. However, the match ended as Storm was relentlessly stomped by Flair which drew a disqualification from the officials. The two individuals were seen smashing pies on each other's faces during the previous episodes.

What else happened on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

The Friday Night show started with Sami Zayn calling himself the toughest man in WWE, before getting interrupted by Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar then thrashed Sami Zayn before the segment ended.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios in the SmackDown tag team match, while Kofi Kingston revealed a new crown for King Woods in a backstage segment.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Former NXT star Xia Li made her SmackDown debut as Sonya Deville’s long-running feud with Naomi culminated on Friday.

New Day defeated The Usos and RK-Bro to win the Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

