WWE SmackDown: What Happened To Becky Lynch And Sasha Banks After Show Went Off-air?

WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch showed up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 10, following after WWE SmackDown went off-air. The current RAW women’s champion showed up for a Fatal Four-Way dark match against SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. The four-way match ended with Lynch suffering a rare pinfall defeat at the hands of Sasha Banks after the show went off-air and sent the crowd back home on a happy note.
Making her appearance on SmackDown, Lynch suffered a rare pinfall loss at the hands of Banks, after her last televised pinfall loss also came against Banks on the October 15 episode of WWE SmackDown. As per a report by wrestling inc. WWE is teasing a rematch between Liv Morgan and Lynch for the WWE RAW women’s championship title after Lynch defended her title against Morgan by a roll-up, using the ropes for leverage during this week’s WWE RAW episode.
During the WWE SmackDown show on Friday, Sasha Banks was seen advising Toni Storm during a backstage interaction, while Storm went on to defeat the SmackDown women champion by disqualification and earned a chance to challenge Flair’s title in the future. In the match shaw Flair dominated Storm by delivering standing a moonsault for two. However, the match ended as Storm was relentlessly stomped by Flair which drew a disqualification from the officials. The two individuals were seen smashing pies on each other's faces during the previous episodes.