Recently, Sami Zayn recounted the chat he had with Triple H after falling to Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber. Midway through 2022, Zayn joined The Bloodline. But at Royal Rumble earlier this year, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion betrayed The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns after the latter ordered him to destroy Kevin Owens. Zayn and Reigns engaged in a brief feud that led to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Elimination Chamber in the former Honorary Uce's home city of Montreal.

3 things you need to know

Sami Zayn faced Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Zayn lost the match due to outside interference by other members of Bloodline

Sami Zayn is currently one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn details what Triple H told him after he lost to Roman Reigns

Even though Zayn gave a powerful performance, The Tribal Chief ultimately prevailed due to outside meddling. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion admitted he was genuinely dissatisfied with the outcome of the bout during the press conference that followed the performance. The 39-year-old admitted that he felt guilty for failing the city.

Zayn said that Triple H called him a few days after that news conference to inquire about his demeanour during his recent interview with 'Out of Character'. The Game, who advised him to appreciate the success of the plot noted Zayn's apparent disappointment.

"Hunter talked to me a day or two later and he was like, 'Dude, what was with you in that press conference? You were such a downer. Like, you gotta think of what those people saw. Those people just saw the culmination of this amazing story for the last year and they saw one of the most electric crowds ever and the whole night was amazing. And you're like, you brought it down with that interview.' And I kinda saw his point, actually. Because I was looking at it through my lens," Zayn said.

Sami Zayn calls Elimination Chamber match against Roman Reigns historic

Sami Zayn believes the match against Roman Reigns in his home town was historic even though he lost.

"Well, then again, I am the one answering the questions, but it is true. If I step out of that disappointment for a week, people still talk to me about that match. People still talk about the atmosphere in that building. People still talk whether I should've won, whether I shoudn't have won. It's like this amazing point of contention that fans go back and talk about it. It was just a historic match. And it was the hottest match, I mean, man, I can't remember the time I've seen a crowd that hot for a match or a city that on board in such a real like sports team kinda way. It was monumental and I'm just hung up. I'm like, 'yeah, but I lost,' you know."

