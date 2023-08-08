Elon Musk's 'Am Going With WWE As My Fighting Style' Post Gets X-rated Reply From Triple H

The Combat sports realm has been buzzing over the fight between two billionaires, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. While they have made nothing official, the surrounding hype seems imminent. Several people are eager to watch Zuckerberg and Musk get their hands on each other to determine the tough one. The Meta Founder has been putting on the work with UFC fighters, and so has the Tesla leader. But Musk may have the chance to get tips and tricks from one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

3 things you need to know

The Musk vs Zuck fight is not yet official

UFC Boss Dana White wants the match to happen under the MMA Promotion banner

Recently, Elon Musk made a massive reveal regarding the fight

ALSO READ | Is Elon Musk Stalling The Cage Fight With Zuckerberg? X Boss Reveals He May Need Surgery

Elon Musk receives support from a legendary wrestler

Elon Musk has remained vocal over the rumoured ‘cage fight’ between him and Mark, and he has decided upon the combat sports approach he will choose to spar against the Meta Founder and CEO. Interestingly, Elon wants to take up the wrestling approach, something the fans have witnessed in WWE, AEW and other promotions. Musk re-shared one of WWE’s tweets, which had a moment of the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns & Jey Uso for the Undisputed Universal Championship. His tweet said, ‘Am going with WWE as my fighting style.‘

After Musk’s tweet took off, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to his intentions of taking up the wrestling approach. Hunter responded, ‘Say the word, Elon Musk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign.‘

Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign. https://t.co/hrLFusrY3S pic.twitter.com/1lllI9Ic0e — Triple H (@TripleH) August 7, 2023

Both Musk and Zuck have been on some online back-and-forth on their respective micro-blogging platforms. But Zuckerberg schooled him with ease in their latest banter.

ALSO READ | Zuckerberg Says 'not Holding My Breath' On Cage Fight As Musk Procrastinates Announcement

Elon Musk shares an update over cage fight, Mark Zuckerberg answers with style

While the cage fight does not have a date, Musk came up with a crucial update about it. He revealed that the Elon vs Mark clash will be live-streamed in ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter. Musk also mentioned that the entire match proceedings would go to a charity for the veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

But Mark Zuckerberg came up with a classic response to Musk’s tweet. He shared his response on threads, saying, ‘Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?’

The incredible banter could be the post-match trash talk among the two billionaire titans. But if the cage fight actually takes place, who will emerge as the last man standing? It is subject to witness.