WWE To Ban Fan Who Shared Ku Klux Klan Video During A Live Monday Night RAW Broadcast

On Monday Night RAW this week, a fan displayed Ku Klux Klan imagery during the main event segment. After the episode, WWE said that they are attempting to ban the fan responsible for displaying the imagery. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, WWE released a statement on the Ku Klux Klan video against the "abhorrent" behaviour.

WWE Raw KKK incident: WWE bans virtual fan who displayed Ku Klux Klan imagery

The #FireVelveteenDream display is one thing, but this? The #Thunderdome is starting to become a ground for the most unusual (and maybe hateful) things to be seen. https://t.co/5XLOVdVKrs — Giovanna Morales ♐ (@GigiMorale92) August 25, 2020

"This abhorrent behaviour does not reflect WWE's values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts," WWE stated. They added that their team is working hard to ban the people involved, so they do not repeat their actions. "Per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream." WWE debuted the ThunderDome setup at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida last week for SmackDown. They used the venue for SummerSlam and RAW.

I can't believe I have to say this, but don't play Klu Klux Klan videos on the ThunderDome, that's not cool. The Klan is a hateful terrorist group. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FtNT11p3TG — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) August 25, 2020

The fan's screen was visible during the broadcast's main event where Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio took on Seth Rollins and Murphy. The KKK outfit was spotted at the end of the show but was not removed from the RAW clip uploaded on WWE's YouTube channel. While it is unclear how much time WWE needs to edit and broadcast, fans have pointed out several pieces of inappropriate content at the ThunderDome. As per Newsweek's Emma Nolan, a photo of Chris Benoit and a beheading were also shown at some point.

Aye @WWE thunderdome was cool but seeing the KKK front row was all wrong! #Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/oCOGTqlf0r — MAC (@Burn1yaBitch) August 25, 2020

Fairly certain there was just a KKK rally on the screens in the ThunderDome. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 25, 2020

Despite the hiccups, RAW (after SummerSlam) saw its best viewership numbers since the night following Wrestlemania. This week, Monday Night RAW brought in 2.028 million viewers and a 0.67 rating. This year, RAW has been observing the lowest possible ratings since its inception 27 years ago.

(Image credits: AP)