Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Vents Out Frustration Against KKK, Demands Group To Be Abolished

Lakers star Alex Caruso recently commented on the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) on his Twitter account. Some time ago, the New York Post wrote an article on a petition to abolish KKK and also declare it a terrorist organization. Caruso expressed his frustration about the issue while replying ot the article, stating that he does not understand why there has to be a petition for something like this.

Alex Caruso Twitter: Lakers Alex Caruso on the Ku Klux Klan petition

WHY DOES THERE HAVE TO BE A PETITION FOR THIS TO HAPPEN https://t.co/WzEOCpF69T — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 10, 2020

Fans react to Lakers Alex Caruso replying about the Ku Klux Klan petition

This has been a stain on America since the 1920s. The only reason I can see that they are still around is they exist in high places. No one will speak out about them. No one cares because they are not threat to them. Can't hide behind hoods forever. The truth will come out! — Michael worthy (@MrWorthy) June 11, 2020

Because 👏🏾 the 👏🏾 people 👏🏾 under 👏🏾 the 👏🏾 holds 👏🏾 are 👏🏾 the 👏🏾 ones 👏🏾 in 👏🏾 power 👏🏾 — TangoBrofloski (@KingGiantXXXII) June 11, 2020

Because it doesn’t benefit those in power. It would only serve to alienate their supporters. — Sam (@samfernance) June 11, 2020

Wait, you mean they weren’t a terror organization already? pic.twitter.com/913scsDO4v — Stephen Stephenson (@sstephen17) June 11, 2020

New York Post's article spoke about numerous online petitions to name the KKK a terrorist organization, which is now being signed by thousands of people amid the protests in the USA against racism and police brutality. The white supremacist group, which has a history of terrorism including murders and assaults, has been around for decades. Fans reacted positively to Caruso's comment, saying that they agree with him.

No amount of staged PR photos can hide who this man is... ego, zero empathy, & inability to lead.. the perfect storm https://t.co/P1CypF5UZU — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 2, 2020

Caruso was previously on The Morning Show with Keyshawn, LZ and Travis, where he stated that he feels the need to speak. He added that he 'was blessed and fortunate to grow up with that word that everybody talks about, with the privilege'. However, he stated that his parents raised him the right way and he knows 'everybody is created equal and you should treat everybody how you want to be treated'. He also commented on President Donald Trump's photoshoot with the Bible, referring to them as 'staged'. While most people praised Caruso for his comments, some people took Trump's side.

