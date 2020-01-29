The Debate
Seth Rollins Slammed By Fans Online For Posting Ku Klux Klan Photo, Wrestler Responds

WWE News

Seth Rollins recently posted a picture to promote his friend’s coffee company. Fans claimed that the picture was racist and the wrestler supported KKK.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins often gets thrashed for his controversial Instagram. Once again, Seth Rollins posted a picture on his Instagram story to promote his friend’s coffee company - ‘The Boy & The Bear Coffee’. The black and white picture featured three witches with pointed hoods. However, the image received a lot of negative comments within a few hours. Many said that there are no witches in the image but members of Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Some said that Seth Rollins is showing support for the Ku Klux Klan.

After the picture went viral, Seth Rollins deleted the picture from his Instagram story and revealed that the picture is being misunderstood. The former WWE Universal champion noted that the picture shows three witches and KKK members. He apologised for confusing his fans and promised that he has nothing to do with the Klan.

Twitter reacts to the mysterious post

Some Twitter users thrashed Seth Rollins for posting the picture. While others believed Rollins and his claim that the picture showed three witches. Within a few hours, Seth Rollins started trending on Twitter and other social media websites. 

