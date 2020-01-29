Seth Rollins Slammed By Fans Online For Posting Ku Klux Klan Photo, Wrestler Responds

Seth Rollins often gets thrashed for his controversial Instagram. Once again, Seth Rollins posted a picture on his Instagram story to promote his friend’s coffee company - ‘The Boy & The Bear Coffee’. The black and white picture featured three witches with pointed hoods. However, the image received a lot of negative comments within a few hours. Many said that there are no witches in the image but members of Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Some said that Seth Rollins is showing support for the Ku Klux Klan.

After the picture went viral, Seth Rollins deleted the picture from his Instagram story and revealed that the picture is being misunderstood. The former WWE Universal champion noted that the picture shows three witches and KKK members. He apologised for confusing his fans and promised that he has nothing to do with the Klan.

It was witches....for a creepy coffee thing I’m helping a friend with. My apologies if anyone was confused. F the KKK. F racism. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 24, 2020

Seth Rollins posted and since deleted this from his Instagram story.



Tessa probably found out his password. pic.twitter.com/xg31IfPjyu — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) January 24, 2020

Twitter reacts to the mysterious post

Some Twitter users thrashed Seth Rollins for posting the picture. While others believed Rollins and his claim that the picture showed three witches. Within a few hours, Seth Rollins started trending on Twitter and other social media websites.

Seth Rollins supporting the KKK and marrying a woman with the last name lynch......we can’t trust no man like that — LEX (@kiIItomdaya) January 24, 2020

Seth Rollins dated a nazi & now sharing KKK posts I’m so sick of that man — LEX (@kiIItomdaya) January 24, 2020

So it’s not the KKK but Seth Rollins lacks common sense



What else is new https://t.co/rF5gMiRgiA — . (@IovelsX) January 24, 2020

Wait, Seth Rollins is a KKK fan? No wonder he wanted to be on Team Hogan sooo bad. — THE BLOODLINE. (@AhYezzir) January 24, 2020

Guys. Seth Rollins didn’t post a KKK picture. Those were witches. It was an advertisement for his friend’s coffee shop. — A Kenny For Your Thoughts Wrestling Podcast (@kennypodcast) January 25, 2020

Idk that looked nothing like the KKK to me and I have never gotten racist vibes from Seth Rollins so yeah. — Todd アキラ (@Huluing) January 25, 2020

Seth Rollins doesn't support the KKK, he is not racist ... really, people believe anything. — Kirii (@Kirii155) January 27, 2020

