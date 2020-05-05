WWE To Sell Superstar-themed Face Masks For Charity Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak In USA

WWE recently took to Twitter and announced that they are selling CDC-compliant face masks patterned after WWE stars. WWE also revealed that all the net proceedings WWE makes by selling these superstar-themed face masks will go to charity. The themed face masks feature the styles of many WWE superstars including Kane, The Fiend, Mustafa Ali, Triple H, Randy Savage, John Cena, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch and others.

WWE will also sell WWE RAW Women’s Championship and WWE Championship themed masks. According to the company, the proceeds will go to support 'Americares Foundation'. The foundation is currently helping health care workers by delivering them with various medical supplies. Each mask is being sold for $12.99 on WWE’s official merchandise website, i.e. shop.wwe.com.

Be A Superstar! #WWE is proud to offer face masks that are comfortable, breathable and compatible with the CDC's guidance for non-medical face coverings. 100% of the net proceeds from your purchase goes to support @americares. Available now at #WWEShop!https://t.co/P6XGPkXrqx pic.twitter.com/zCJBbmy5mF — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 4, 2020

Many fans have praised WWE for making the gesture and helping the people in need. Some even shared pictures of them wearing WWE masks which they bought from WWE’s website to show support. However, few asked WWE to release themed face masks based on various WWE superstars.

According to the recently released reports by the John Hopkins University, the USA has recorded more than 1.17 million coronavirus cases and until Tuesday, around 68,689 people had died due to the deadly disease. However, in the last 24 hours, only 1,015 people died in the US, which is the lowest in a month. According to AP, President Donald Trump has said that the worst-case scenario would be 100,000 deaths, but that scary milestone may be reached next month, according to several scientific models. Donald Trump's own White House says 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die from Covid-19.

