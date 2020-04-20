Vince McMahon's Billion Dollar Empire And His Rise With US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump recently made an advisory panel comprising of prominent American sports owners to discuss the reopening of sporting activities in the country. Amongst the advisory panel is WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who operates one of the few surviving sports that hasn't been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Donald Trump's advisory panel also has other major-league commissioners including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Vince McMahon's inclusion in the panel came as a surprise to many, considering his recently rebooted XFL filed for bankruptcy a few weeks ago.

Vince McMahon WWE: How did McMahon build his million-dollar empire?

Vince McMahon's grandfather Jess McMahon and father Vincent founded the World Wrestling Federation, now known as the WWE, in 1952. Vince joined the business in 1972 an was made its CEO 10 years later. Vince McMahon still holds that post as the industry generates millions of dollars and airing in 30 languages across 150 countries. The WWE CEO also entered the wrestling ring on occasions and had an infamous match against now US President Donald Trump.

In an infamous hair vs hair match at WrestleMania 23 in 2007, Donald Trump defeated Vince McMahon and incidentally shaved off his hair. Since then, Trump and McMahon have been on good terms with the US President appointing Vince's wife Linda McMahon for his cabinet until 2019. She now operates the pro-Trump SuperPAC.

Vince McMahon WWE: Vince McMahon net worth

Vince McMahon is the majority owner, chairman and CEO of WWE, and the founder and owner of Alpha Entertainment, which is the holding company of the rebooted XFL. The Vince McMahon net worth figure currently stands at a massive $1.9 billion (₹14.5 billion) according to Forbes. The WWE CEO reportedly was set to invest a mammoth $500 million in the XFL’s first three seasons. McMahon's WWE rakes in $1 billion in annual revenue according to Forbes and was linked with a move to take over English Premier League club Newcastle United.

