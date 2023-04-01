Last Updated:

WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 1 Highlights: Sami Zayn & KO Beat The Usos To Win Tag Team Titles

WWE WrestleMania 2023 LIVE is going to start from the SoFi Stadium in California. The biggest WWE event of the year will see superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena and Brock Lesnar participate in major matches and fans will be eager for all major WrestleMania 39 updates. Catch all the WrestleMania 39 LIVE match updates, Wrestlemania 39 results of April 1 matches on republicworld.com.

WWE WrestleMania 39

09:37 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Full Results from Night 1

1.United States Championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Winner- Austin Theory

2. Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

Winner- The Street Profits

3. Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins

Winner- Seth Rollins

4. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

Winners- Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

5. Dominick Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Winner- Rey Mysterio

6. SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Winner- Rhea Ripley

7. Pat McAffee vs The Miz

Winner- Pat McAfee

8. Undisputed Tag Team Championships -- The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Winners- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

09:28 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Sami Zayn & Kevin Ownes upset The Usos

Following a high-octane clash, The Usos were defeated by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions for the first time in their career.

09:07 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 1 LIVE updates: Undisputed tag team championship match underway

The Usos have started their title defence against the tag team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

 

08:57 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 1 LIVE updates: Lil Uzi Vert entertains WWE universe

Popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert appeared on the stage for a spectacular performance, ahead of the undisputed tag team championship match between The Usos and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

08:45 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: George Kittle helps Pat McAfee to defeat The Miz

George Kittle, who plays for San Francisco 49ers helped his former NFL colleague to beat down The Miz, as McAfee ended up winning the match.

08:36 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Pat McAfee returns to WWE

Pat McAfee returned to WWE while Snoop Dogg and The Miz were addressing the WWE universe. After a fiery exchange of words, the Miz challenged McAfee for a match, which quickly became official.

08:29 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Rhea Ripley is the NEW SmackDown Women's champion

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair in a thrilling match that lasted for over 20 minutes and became the new WWE SmackDown Women's champion.

08:00 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley arrive for championship clash

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have walked down the aisle for the WWE SmackDown women's championship match. Rhea won her shot at the title by winning the 30-women Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

07:53 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Rey Mysterio punishes Dominik to earn stellar win

Dominik got slapped by his mother during the match against his father, who ended up brining his years of experience to use and picking up an easy win. After the win, Rey was joined by his wife and daughter inside the ring while Dominik looked on being carried away by Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

07:33 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39: Bad Bunny appears ring side, Snoop Dogg escorts Rey Mysterio to ring

Bad Bunny was seen on the commentary table, as Dominik Mysterio made his way out to the arena in a police car. He then walked to the ring in hand cuffs with a police escort. Interestingly, Rey Mysterio was escorted to the ring by Snoop Dogg.

07:20 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 2023 LIVE Updates: Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Straus maintain winning run

The match concluded with Becky Lynch pinning down Bayley and picking up the victory. With the win, Lynch and Lita retianed the WWE women's tag team championship titles.

 

06:56 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Damage CTRL enter for six-women tag team match

The next match in line is the six-women tag team match between Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus against the Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky).

06:53 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Seth Rollins defeats Logan Paul after KSI appears; Watch

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul after stopping him from landing a frog splash and ending the match with a stomp, before the count out. 

06:48 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: KSI makes his WWE debut

Youtuber cum boxer KSI, who is also the business partner of Logan Paul made his first-ever entrance in WWE disguised as the PRIME hydration drink during the match. Paul accidentally landed a splash on KSI, but continued to battle the Visionary.

06:41 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Check out Seth Rollins' WrestleMania gear
06:36 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Logan Paul impresses Wrestling gods

Logan Paul has looked much athletic in the match so far, which comes as a surprise for The Visionary, who prepared for more of a wrestling match.

06:27 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Logan Paul is out at the SoFi Stadium

Logan Paul has made his entrance for the match against Seth Rollins, who mesmerized the LA crowd with his entrance, moments later.

06:24 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: The Miz and Snoop Dogg open show at SOFI Stadium, LA

Earlier in the night, WWE WrestleMania 39 opened with host The Miz and Snoop Dogg.

06:18 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Street Profits entertain Los Angeles crowd

Street Profits won the four-way tag team match via count out against Otis. 

06:12 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 2023 Live updates: Brutal four-way tag team match underway

The Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match, eaturing the  Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) clashes is currently underway.

06:06 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE: Theory defeats 16-time World Champion

Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain the WWE US championship title at WrestleMania 39.

06:03 IST, April 2nd 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates: Night 1 match card

United States Championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Tag Team Championships -- The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

Dominick Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

18:38 IST, April 1st 2023
WrestleMania 2023: Will we see Vince McMahon LIVE?

Vince McMahon is expected to be present at the SoFi Stadium and we might get to see McMahon for the first time on television after many years. 

18:38 IST, April 1st 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 updates: Date, Time and Venue

WWE fans in India can watch the WrestleMania 39 PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.

18:38 IST, April 1st 2023
WWE WrestleMania match card day 1 - OFFICIAL

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Singles Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Logan Paul

Six-woman tag team match: Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs Kewin Owens and Sami Zayn

Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

18:38 IST, April 1st 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 LIVE updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of WrestleMania 39 that takes place in California this year!

