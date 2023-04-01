WWE WrestleMania 39 Day 1 Highlights: Sami Zayn & KO Beat The Usos To Win Tag Team Titles

Quick links:
1.United States Championship -- Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
Winner- Austin Theory
2. Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders
Winner- The Street Profits
3. Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins
Winner- Seth Rollins
4. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)
Winners- Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus
5. Dominick Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio
Winner- Rey Mysterio
6. SmackDown Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Winner- Rhea Ripley
7. Pat McAffee vs The Miz
Winner- Pat McAfee
8. Undisputed Tag Team Championships -- The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
Winners- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
Following a high-octane clash, The Usos were defeated by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions for the first time in their career.
The Usos have started their title defence against the tag team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert appeared on the stage for a spectacular performance, ahead of the undisputed tag team championship match between The Usos and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
George Kittle, who plays for San Francisco 49ers helped his former NFL colleague to beat down The Miz, as McAfee ended up winning the match.
Pat McAfee returned to WWE while Snoop Dogg and The Miz were addressing the WWE universe. After a fiery exchange of words, the Miz challenged McAfee for a match, which quickly became official.
Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair in a thrilling match that lasted for over 20 minutes and became the new WWE SmackDown Women's champion.
Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have walked down the aisle for the WWE SmackDown women's championship match. Rhea won her shot at the title by winning the 30-women Royal Rumble match earlier this year.
Dominik got slapped by his mother during the match against his father, who ended up brining his years of experience to use and picking up an easy win. After the win, Rey was joined by his wife and daughter inside the ring while Dominik looked on being carried away by Damian Priest and Finn Balor.
Bad Bunny was seen on the commentary table, as Dominik Mysterio made his way out to the arena in a police car. He then walked to the ring in hand cuffs with a police escort. Interestingly, Rey Mysterio was escorted to the ring by Snoop Dogg.
The match concluded with Becky Lynch pinning down Bayley and picking up the victory. With the win, Lynch and Lita retianed the WWE women's tag team championship titles.
The next match in line is the six-women tag team match between Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus against the Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky).
Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul after stopping him from landing a frog splash and ending the match with a stomp, before the count out.
Youtuber cum boxer KSI, who is also the business partner of Logan Paul made his first-ever entrance in WWE disguised as the PRIME hydration drink during the match. Paul accidentally landed a splash on KSI, but continued to battle the Visionary.
Logan Paul has looked much athletic in the match so far, which comes as a surprise for The Visionary, who prepared for more of a wrestling match.
Logan Paul has made his entrance for the match against Seth Rollins, who mesmerized the LA crowd with his entrance, moments later.
Earlier in the night, WWE WrestleMania 39 opened with host The Miz and Snoop Dogg.
Street Profits won the four-way tag team match via count out against Otis.
The Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match, eaturing the Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) clashes is currently underway.
Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain the WWE US championship title at WrestleMania 39.
Vince McMahon is expected to be present at the SoFi Stadium and we might get to see McMahon for the first time on television after many years.
WWE fans in India can watch the WrestleMania 39 PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of WrestleMania 39 that takes place in California this year!