WWE News: The Biggest Name In Wrestling 'will 100% Be' At WrestleMania 39 In Los Angeles

With WWE WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, wrestling fans may have been provided with another reason to be excited for. While the WWE universe is much excited to see the star-studded match card at the premium live event later this week, media reports claim a huge WWE personality will mark his attendance during the pay-per-view event in Los Angeles. As per Cultaholic, PW Insider’s Mike Johnson revealed that multiple WWE sources have already confirmed the development.

"Vince McMahon will 100% be at WrestleMania this weekend,” the report stated. This comes just a few weeks after the 77-year-old appeared backstage during the March 6 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. While people watching the show were told McMahon was there just to welcome John Cena back to Raw, few reports claimed that there was more to do with McMahon being at the red brand show.

Why did Vince McMahon resign from his position in WWE?

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the publicly traded company last year, following allegations of sexual misconduct with former female employees. It also included non-disclosure agreement payments of up to USD 19.6 million, which was done using his personal funds without recording the expenses.

He then came out of retirement earlier this year and returned as the executive chairman of the WWE board. However, it is still unclear if the 77-year-old is involved in the creative direction or not. Meanwhile, WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast and made notable revelations about McMahon’s decision to sell WWE.

“I think he's ready. I can't describe it"

As reported by Bleacher Report, Khan said, “I think he's ready. I can't describe it as anything more than that after the last five months. Keep in mind, you [Simmons] engage in empire building, you're still engaged in empire building. At a certain point, it's like, how much of this empire am I going to build?". Having said that, here’s all you need to know about WrestleMania 39.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over two days. The PPV will begin on April 1 and will end a day later on April 2.The main event of WrestleMania 39 will see the undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes.