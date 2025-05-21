16 Year Old Radhika Ojha Wins National Sports Excellence Community Trailblazer Award 2025 For Her Adaptive Sports Vision

Radhika Ojha, a student of the Shiv Nadar School, Noida, has been honoured with the esteemed National Sports Excellence Community Trailblazer Award 2025. Radhika's innovative efforts to promote sports for athletes with disabilities stand out as a beacon of hope.

Radhika Ojha Has Revolutionised Adaptive Sports

The Community Trailblazer Award honours visionaries who go beyond the conventional boundaries to promote empowerment, equity and access in sports. Radhika's dedication to making sports very inclusive conveys a very powerful message.

She said, “This award is for those who are often overlooked—differently-abled athletes who deserve the same platform and encouragement as any other sportsperson. I’m truly grateful to the STAIRS Foundation and the committee for acknowledging my efforts over the past few years.”

Project Rahaat Supports Radhika Ojha's Vision

Radhika's journey is a perfect example of purpose-driven leadership. She has led several projects centred on social equity and sustainable development while juggling the demands of her International Baccalaureate studies. Project Rahaat happens to be one of the most important examples. It has its roots in giving underprivileged communities sustainable and compassionate architectural solution which supports Radhika's vision to support Radhika's inclusive vision by highlighting accessibility and dignity for everyone.

“Our society needs to stop treating sports for the differently-abled as something unusual. It should be common—just like any other sport."