Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For Golden Duck in 2nd India A-Australia A Unofficial ODI
India A vs Australia A: Abhishek Sharma perished for a golden duck in the ongoing 2nd ODI.
India A vs Australia A: Opener Abhishek Sharma, who bagged the player of the series for his whirlwind batting, was expected to make amends in the ODI format as well. With the Australia tour coming up, Abhishek would have been hoping to get among the runs in the unofficial ODI against Australia-A. Unfortunately, that did not happen as he perished for a golden duck trying to play an expansive cover-drive of the very first ball. Here is the clip of his dismissal. He perished of the first ball of the second over bowled by Jack Edwards. Will Sutherland completed his catch.
The world No. 1 T20 batter is struggling to come to terms with ODI's, but again - one feels, it is a matter of time till he cracks the code. At the time of filing the copy, India-A are 15 for two after four overs. The hosts have lost Abhishek and Prabhsimran Singh. At the moment, Shreyas Iyer is in the middle along with Tilak Varma. They have a job in their hands and their first priority would be to get the innings back on track.
In the first unofficial ODI, India-A posted a mammoth 413 and then won the game by 171 runs.
Ind-A vs Aus-A Squads
India A Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam.
Australia A Squad: Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Lachlan Shaw(w), Harry Dixon, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland(c), Sam Elliott, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Tom Straker, Jack Edwards, Henry Thornton
