Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For Golden Duck in 2nd India A-Australia A Unofficial ODI

India A vs Australia A: Opener Abhishek Sharma, who bagged the player of the series for his whirlwind batting, was expected to make amends in the ODI format as well. With the Australia tour coming up, Abhishek would have been hoping to get among the runs in the unofficial ODI against Australia-A. Unfortunately, that did not happen as he perished for a golden duck trying to play an expansive cover-drive of the very first ball. Here is the clip of his dismissal. He perished of the first ball of the second over bowled by Jack Edwards. Will Sutherland completed his catch.