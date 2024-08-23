Published 22:56 IST, August 23rd 2024
Aditi, Diksha miss cut; Nelly Korda takes lead at AIG Women's Open
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar were blown away by the wind as the Indian pair exited the 2024 AIG Women's Open at the halfway stage on Friday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Aditi Ashok, of India, acknowledges the crowd after after putting on the 2nd green during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National | Image: PTI
22:56 IST, August 23rd 2024