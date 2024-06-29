sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:43 IST, June 29th 2024

Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th

Akshay Bhatia shot a 5-under 67 that included a free drop after his golf ball fell into a fairway drain , good enough for a share of the 36-hole lead with Aaron Rai after the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Akshay Bhatia
Akshay Bhatia hits out of the rough on the ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
14:43 IST, June 29th 2024