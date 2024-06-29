Published 14:43 IST, June 29th 2024
Akshay Bhatia shares the lead in Detroit after his golf ball finds a fairway drain on the 17th
Akshay Bhatia shot a 5-under 67 that included a free drop after his golf ball fell into a fairway drain , good enough for a share of the 36-hole lead with Aaron Rai after the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Friday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Akshay Bhatia hits out of the rough on the ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan | Image: AP
