Aryna Sabalenka Errs In Naming Carlos Alcaraz As 'Jannik' During Post US Open 2025 Finals Interview, Fans Call Her 'Sinner Fan': WATCH

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz clinched the US Open 2025 title after beating Jannik Sinner in a thrilling men's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, on Monday, September 8th.

Alcaraz clinched a dominating 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 victory over Sinner to clinch the US Open title for the second time.

On the other hand, world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka clinched the US Open 2025 title in the women's singles category after beating American tennis player Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Sabalenka clinched a scintillating 6-3, 7-6 victory over Anisimova on Sunday, September 7. It was Sabalenka's second US Open title.

Post US Open 2025 wins, Sabalenka and Alcaraz went for an interview, where the Belarusian tennis player erred in naming Alcaraz and mistakenly called him 'Jannik'.

ALSO READ: Jannik Sinner Underlines The Biggest Reasons Behind His Loss Against Carlos Alcaraz In The US Open Final

Following this, the video went viral and gained more than 120K+ views on X (Formerly known as Twitter). The netizens also reacted to the hilarious video and called Sabalenka a 'Jannik Sinner fan'. Another fan called her confused for making the mistake.

Meanwhile, another serious fan backed Aryna Sabalenka, saying that the way Jannik Sinner played throughout the tournament, the mistake can be forgiven.

Watch The Viral Video

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal Pens Down Heartfelt Post For Carlos Alcaraz After His Races Past Jannik Sinner To Win US Open 2025

Decoding Alcaraz's Win Over Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz had a dominating start over Jannik Sinner in the Championship fixture. In the first set, the Spaniard clinched a 2-6 set win over the Italian.

However, Sinner made a remarkable comeback in the match by winning the second set 6-3. In the second set, Sinner outclassed Alcaraz and took the set away. At that point, it seemed Sinner could have clinched a win in the match.

However, Alcaraz showed his class and went on to win the third and fourth sets. In the third set, Alcaraz didn't give Sinner a chance to make a comeback and won it 1-6.