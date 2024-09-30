sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:08 IST, September 30th 2024

Alexandra Popp to retire from Germany women's national soccer team

Alexandra Popp is retiring from the German women's national soccer team next month after a career which included the Olympic gold medal in 2016, the bronze at the Paris Olympics this year, and finishing runner-up at the 2022 European Championship.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alexandra Popp
Alexandra Popp | Image: AP
18:08 IST, September 30th 2024