Published 18:08 IST, September 30th 2024
Alexandra Popp to retire from Germany women's national soccer team
Alexandra Popp is retiring from the German women's national soccer team next month after a career which included the Olympic gold medal in 2016, the bronze at the Paris Olympics this year, and finishing runner-up at the 2022 European Championship.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alexandra Popp | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:08 IST, September 30th 2024