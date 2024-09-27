sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • American sweep! Team USA wins all 5 matches in the opening session of Presidents Cup

Published 12:33 IST, September 27th 2024

American sweep! Team USA wins all 5 matches in the opening session of Presidents Cup

The United States swept the opening session of the Presidents Cup on Thursday for the third time behind a feisty Scottie Scheffler , late heroics from Xander Schauffele and plenty of help from a putting-challenged International team.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Keegan Bradley
Keegan Bradley reacts on the 18th green after defeating the international team during a first-round four-ball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

12:33 IST, September 27th 2024