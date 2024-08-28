sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Anaheim Ducks will move local broadcasts from Bally to over-the-air channel and streaming

Published 12:36 IST, August 28th 2024

Anaheim Ducks will move local broadcasts from Bally to over-the-air channel and streaming

The Anaheim Ducks are the latest NHL team to move their local game broadcasts from a regional sports network to a combination of direct to consumer streaming and local broadcasts.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Honda Center before match between Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars
The Honda Center before match between Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:36 IST, August 28th 2024