'He will be deeply missed': Abhradeep Saha's Family confirm Angry Rantman's 'sad & untimely demise'

Popular Youtuber, Chelsea fan and movie reviewer Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, passed away on Wednesday morning after a battle with illness. Angry Rantman had been admitted to the hospital following a major medical surgery that had taken place one month earlier. His demise was confirmed by his family on Wednesday in a post on his social media accounts.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA Angry Rantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time. 17.04.2024 Saha Family,” post said.

Who was Angry Rantman?

Saha's legacy as Angry Rantman will undoubtedly endure, remembered fondly by those who found solace, entertainment, and inspiration in his content. As the online community mourns the loss of a talented creator, his impact and influence will continue to resonate, serving as a reminder of the profound connections forged through digital platforms.

Just two days before he passed away, Saha's health was described as severe in a community post, asking followers to pray for a speedy recovery for him. But despite the prayers and hopes of all of his fans, he reportedly was sadly unable to be saved by medicine, and that awful night he passed away from his illness.

