As Ahmedabad Gears Up To Host Commonwealth Games 2030: Here's How India Performed At Delhi CWG 2010



India is set to host the upcoming 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the centenary of the Games. The last time the nation hosted the Commonwealth Games was back in 2010, which was nearly two decades ago. The 2010 Games proved to be the pivotal moment in Indian sports history as it marked the beginning of India's continuing growth in international sports and infrastructure readiness for hosting large multi-sport events.

The event was held in Delhi in 2010, marking the second time the Games were hosted in Asia. The Commonwealth Games took place from October 4 to October 14. Furthermore, the event featured 71 Commonwealth nations competing across 17 different sports.

As it was the first time that the country hosted the Games, the athletes representing India made sure to put on a stellar performance for the world to see.

How Many Gold Medals Did India Win In The 2010 Commonwealth Games?

The host country had won a total of 101 medals across all competitions, including 38 gold medals, 27 silver medals, and 36 bronze medals. New Delhi remains the only time India secured more than 100 medals in any edition of the CWG.

At the 2010 CWG editions, Indian men achieved 64 medals while the women contributed with 36 medals. Notably, the only mixed team medal came in badminton. Beijing 2008 Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra headlined the shooting contingent. The Indian shooters contributed to 30 of those 101 medals with 14 top podium finishes.

Meanwhile, 19 out of 21 westlers secured a spot on the podium. Additionally, Geeta Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at the CWG in the women's 55kg category. India's long wait for a top podium finish in an athletics event at the CWG was ended by Krishna Poonia’s women's discus throw.

How Many Indian Contingents Took Part In The 2010 CWG?