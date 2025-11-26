As Ahmedabad Secures Its Legacy As Global Sporting Hub, Here's How India Secured The Hosting Rights Of Historic Commonwealth Games 2030

Indian city Ahmedabad was formally given the rights to hold the 2030 Commonwealth Games at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly held on November 26, 2025. The multi-sports event will return to India after nearly two decades, last held in Delhi in 2010.

Notably, the 2025 edition of the Asian Aquatics Championships was held at the aquatic stadium of the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad.

Prior to the last date of submission of an 'Expression of Interest,' the nation received its nod to submit its bidding from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during a Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Delhi. For the unversed, Canada was in the race to host the upcoming Games; however, the country later withdrew from the contention, thus improving India's chances.

Nigerian City Abuja was also in the race against India; however, the Commonwealth Sports board decided to consider the African nation for the 2024 edition of the games.

Furthermore, a delegation from Commonwealth Sport, led by Director of Games Darren Hall, had recently visited India to inspect the Ahmedabad facilities and even met with the Gujarat government officials.

India Formally Awarded The Hosting Rights

The 74-member general assembly formally awarded the hosting rights after they were recommended as the proposed host by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month.

The President of Commonwealth Sports, Dr Donald Rukare, shared, "India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion, and relevance. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health."

This solidifies India's ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. Notably, the nation has significantly improved its sports infrastructure over the past decade.

Ahmedabad's Record Of Hosting Multi-Nation Tournaments