Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India’s Complete September 24 Schedule, Medal Events & Live Timings (IST)

Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India’s Complete September 24 Schedule, Medal Events & Live Timings (IST)

A busy day awaits the Indian contingent at the Asian Games on September 24, with athletes in contention across several medal events. Get full schedule here.

Anirban Sarkar
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Anahat Singh
Anahat Singh | Image: X/@narendramodi

India could have an eventful day at the Asian Games on September 24 as multiple medals could be at stake. Roshibina Devi could fetch India's first-ever gold medal in Wushu when she features in the 60kg final. Indian rowers could also secure a number of medals in rowing as things stand.

India's Full Asian Games Schedule For September 24 (Timings in IST)

TimeSportEvent
5:10 a.m.RowingBalraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final (medal event).
5:30 a.m.RowingSatnam Singh and Salman Khan in men's doubles sculls final (medal event).
6:10 a.m.WushuRoshibina Devi vs Zhang Xiaoyu of China in women's 60kg final (medal event).
6:15 a.m.ShootingAkash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final.
6:30 a.m.Table tennisDiya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari of Iran in women's doubles round 2 match.
6:30 a.m.ShootingParinaaz Dhaliwal-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in skeet mixed team qualification and final.
6:30 a.m.Canoe SprintMegha Pradeep in women's canoe single 200m semifinal 1.
6:30 a.m.AthleticsAnamika Aneesh in women's heptathlon heat 1.
6:38 a.m.AthleticsPooja in women's heptathlon heat 2.
6:46 a.m.SwimmingBenedicton Beniston in men's 50m butterfly heats.
6:50 a.m.Canoe SprintSoniya Devi-Parvathy Geetha in women's kayak double 500m semifinal 1.
7:01 a.m.AthleticsJay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS, Rashdeep Kaur in men's 4x400m relay, mixed heat 2.
7:10 a.m.Table tennisSreeja Akula-Syndrela Das vs Bolor-erdene Batmunkh-Burenjargal Sanjaa in women's doubles round 2 match.
7:10 a.m.RowingGurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam in Women Four final (medal event).
7:21 a.m.SwimmingAryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle heats.
7:32 a.m.SwimmingBenedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah in men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats.
8:00 a.m.SquashSuraj Chand-Shameena Riaz vs. Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar.
8:05 a.m.Table tennisManush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia in men's singles round one match.
8:10 a.m.Canoe SprintNaocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak four 500m final A (medal event).
8:30 a.m.Canoe SprintRaju Rawat-Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m final A (medal event).
8:30 a.m.ShootingAkash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual final (if they qualify).
9:40 a.m.KabaddiIndia vs. Chinese Taipei in men's team Group A game.
10:30 a.m.SquashTanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann of Singapore in women's singles round of 16 match.
10:30 a.m.SquashAnahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn of Singapore in women's singles round of 16 match.
11:10 a.m.Canoe SprintHarshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m heat 2.
11:15 a.m.SquashAbhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri of Sri Lanka in men's singles round of 16 match.
11:15 a.m.SquashVeer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva of Malaysia in men's singles round of 16 match.
11:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.EsportsParitosh in Puyo Puyo Champions four group games.
11:30 a.m.HockeyIndia vs South Korea in the men's Pool A game.
11:40 a.m.Canao SprintParvarthy Geetha- Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash in mixed kayak double 500m heat 2.
12:00 p.m.RowingUjjwal Kumar Singh and Rohit in lightweight men's doubles sculls final (medal event).
1:00 p.m.RowingArvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in men's quadruple sculls final (medal event).
1:35 a.m.SwimmingBenedicton Beniston in men's 50m butterfly final (if he qualifies).
2:15 a.m.SwimmingAryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle final (if he qualifies).
2:48 a.m.SwimmingBenedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah in men's 4x100m freestyle final (if they qualify).
3:15 p.m.BoxingParveen vs. Malika Nozimova of Tajikistan in women's round of 32 bout.
4:14 p.m.AthleticsAsha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in women's triple jump final (medal event).
4:14 p.m.KabaddiIndia vs. Japan in women's team Group A game.
4:38 p.m.AthleticsAnimesh Kujur in men's 100m heat 1.
5:02 p.m.AthleticsGurindervir Singh in men's 100m heat 4.
5:55 p.m.AthleticsSeema in women's 10,000m final (medal event).

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Lifts Silver To End India’s 28-Year Weightlifting Medal Drought

Published By:
 Anirban Sarkar
Published On: