Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India’s Complete September 24 Schedule, Medal Events & Live Timings (IST)
A busy day awaits the Indian contingent at the Asian Games on September 24, with athletes in contention across several medal events. Get full schedule here.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
India could have an eventful day at the Asian Games on September 24 as multiple medals could be at stake. Roshibina Devi could fetch India's first-ever gold medal in Wushu when she features in the 60kg final. Indian rowers could also secure a number of medals in rowing as things stand.
India's Full Asian Games Schedule For September 24 (Timings in IST)
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|5:10 a.m.
|Rowing
|Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls final (medal event).
|5:30 a.m.
|Rowing
|Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in men's doubles sculls final (medal event).
|6:10 a.m.
|Wushu
|Roshibina Devi vs Zhang Xiaoyu of China in women's 60kg final (medal event).
|6:15 a.m.
|Shooting
|Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final.
|6:30 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari of Iran in women's doubles round 2 match.
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in skeet mixed team qualification and final.
|6:30 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Megha Pradeep in women's canoe single 200m semifinal 1.
|6:30 a.m.
|Athletics
|Anamika Aneesh in women's heptathlon heat 1.
|6:38 a.m.
|Athletics
|Pooja in women's heptathlon heat 2.
|6:46 a.m.
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston in men's 50m butterfly heats.
|6:50 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Soniya Devi-Parvathy Geetha in women's kayak double 500m semifinal 1.
|7:01 a.m.
|Athletics
|Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS, Rashdeep Kaur in men's 4x400m relay, mixed heat 2.
|7:10 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das vs Bolor-erdene Batmunkh-Burenjargal Sanjaa in women's doubles round 2 match.
|7:10 a.m.
|Rowing
|Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam in Women Four final (medal event).
|7:21 a.m.
|Swimming
|Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle heats.
|7:32 a.m.
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah in men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats.
|8:00 a.m.
|Squash
|Suraj Chand-Shameena Riaz vs. Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar.
|8:05 a.m.
|Table tennis
|Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen of Malaysia in men's singles round one match.
|8:10 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Naocha Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak four 500m final A (medal event).
|8:30 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Raju Rawat-Gyaneshwor Singh in men's canoe double 500m final A (medal event).
|8:30 a.m.
|Shooting
|Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in men's 10m air pistol individual final (if they qualify).
|9:40 a.m.
|Kabaddi
|India vs. Chinese Taipei in men's team Group A game.
|10:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann of Singapore in women's singles round of 16 match.
|10:30 a.m.
|Squash
|Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn of Singapore in women's singles round of 16 match.
|11:10 a.m.
|Canoe Sprint
|Harshawardhan Shaktawat in men's kayak single 500m heat 2.
|11:15 a.m.
|Squash
|Abhay Singh vs Ravindu Laksiri of Sri Lanka in men's singles round of 16 match.
|11:15 a.m.
|Squash
|Veer Chotrani vs Sanjay Jeeva of Malaysia in men's singles round of 16 match.
|11:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.
|Esports
|Paritosh in Puyo Puyo Champions four group games.
|11:30 a.m.
|Hockey
|India vs South Korea in the men's Pool A game.
|11:40 a.m.
|Canao Sprint
|Parvarthy Geetha- Prasanna Kumar Sathyaprakash in mixed kayak double 500m heat 2.
|12:00 p.m.
|Rowing
|Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Rohit in lightweight men's doubles sculls final (medal event).
|1:00 p.m.
|Rowing
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan in men's quadruple sculls final (medal event).
|1:35 a.m.
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston in men's 50m butterfly final (if he qualifies).
|2:15 a.m.
|Swimming
|Aryan Nehra in men's 800m freestyle final (if he qualifies).
|2:48 a.m.
|Swimming
|Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah in men's 4x100m freestyle final (if they qualify).
|3:15 p.m.
|Boxing
|Parveen vs. Malika Nozimova of Tajikistan in women's round of 32 bout.
|4:14 p.m.
|Athletics
|Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in women's triple jump final (medal event).
|4:14 p.m.
|Kabaddi
|India vs. Japan in women's team Group A game.
|4:38 p.m.
|Athletics
|Animesh Kujur in men's 100m heat 1.
|5:02 p.m.
|Athletics
|Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m heat 4.
|5:55 p.m.
|Athletics
|Seema in women's 10,000m final (medal event).