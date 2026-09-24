Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Sakshi Choudhary Will Be In Action Shortly

Asian Games Day 5 Live | Image: HockeyIndia

Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Naorem Roshibina Devi headlines the morning session in the women’s 60kg wushu final as she claims silver while Indian rowers compete across five finals, including Balraj Panwar in the men's single sculls. The day will conclude with key qualification rounds and medal events spanning shooting, canoe sprint, swimming, table tennis, squash, boxing and athletics.