Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Sakshi Choudhary Will Be In Action Shortly
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Follow live updates, results, and medal action from Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026 on September 24.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Naorem Roshibina Devi headlines the morning session in the women’s 60kg wushu final as she claims silver while Indian rowers compete across five finals, including Balraj Panwar in the men's single sculls. The day will conclude with key qualification rounds and medal events spanning shooting, canoe sprint, swimming, table tennis, squash, boxing and athletics.
Live Blog
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Indian men's hockey team will face South Korea in a POOL A game.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: 8th goal for India
And India have defeated South Korea 8-2 pretty convincingly.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Sakshi Choudhary will be in action
Sakshi Chaudhary will be up against Alua Balkibekova in the women's 51kg round of 16 bout.
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Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Squash update
Both Veer Chotrani and Abhay Singh are in the men's squash quarterfinals.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India toying with South Korea
Sukhjeet sees his shot saved by the keeper but the rebound comes straight to Abhishek, who doesn't make any mistakes.
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Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India aim to add a few more
The 3rd quarter has strated and the defending champions will hope to add a few more.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India score its 5th
Dilpreet has scored his 2nd and India's 5th goal in the match. The defending champions are showing their ruthlessness.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Another shooting medal for India
Parinaaz Dhaliwal-Anant Jeet Singh Naruka secured a bronze medal for India in mixed tem Skeet shooting.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India with a ruthless approach
Abhishek has come up with India's 4th goal against South Korea in this Pool A game.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Harmanpreet Singh in action
Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner with ease to score his 14th goal this year.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India 2-0 up
India is running away with the game as the defending champions have scored a second goal.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India 1-0 up
Abhishek keeps the move alive and Shilanand Lakra finishes it with a good goal.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: men's hockey team in action
Defending champions will face a tricky test against South Korea in a Pool A match.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Complete Asian games September 24 schedule
Get the full Asian Games schedule for September 24 here.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Anahat Singh into the quarterfinals
Anahat Singh gets the better of Au Yeong Wai Iynn of Singapore. The scoreline was in the Indian's favour; 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7).
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Roshibina Devi secures silver in Wushu
Roshibina Devi bagged her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, as she lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India in squash mixed doubles quarterfinals
Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Asian Games after overcoming compatriots Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in an all-Indian clash.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Heartbreak in boxing
Sumit had to discontinue against Ali Qasim Hamdan Al-Sarray as he seems to have hurt in the proceedings.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Men's Kabaddi update
India 37-21 Chinese Taipei. Indis have navigated the group stage with ease and will fce Thailand next in the semifinal.
Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Hello And Welcome!
Roshibina Devi started the day with a sensational silver medal in Wishu final.