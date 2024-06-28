sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:09 IST, June 28th 2024

Asian Jr squash: Aadya to face Goushika in all-Indian girls'' final; Shiven in boys'' title round

The second seeded Aadya Budhia will face compatriot Goushika M in an all-Indian under-13 girls' final of the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
