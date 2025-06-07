Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Gold In Men’s Triple Jump At Taiwan Athletics Open 2025

India's Abdulla Aboobacker has claimed the gold medal in the triple jump at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025. His jump of 16.21m in his 3rd attempt proved to be enough for him to claim a podium finish.

Abdulla Aboobacker Secures Gold Medal At Taiwan Athletics Open 2025

The 29 year old managed to register only a single jump over 16m and it was enough for him to secure the gold medal. His attempts were 15.80, 15.97, 16.21, X, 15.33, 15.81. The reigning Asian champion also claimed the gold medal Indian Open Jumps Competition 2025 in Kumbalgodu, Bengaluru.

Jyothi Yarraji Claims Gold Medal In 100m Hurdle

Jyothi Yarraji made India proud with a gold medal in the women’s 1500m event. She clocked a time of 4:11.65 to secure a top finish. She brought a second medal of the day, with another gold in the 100m hurdles. She came back from behind in a final dash, got past two of her Japanese opponents to finish at the top of the podium with a time of 12.99s. Tejas Shirse also claimed gold in the men's 100m hurdles with a time of 13.52s which also happens to be his season best as things stand.