Neeraj Chopra Set For Action In France, Indian Javelin Star To Make His Return At Paris Diamond League After Eight Years

Diamond League: After making waves at the Doha Diamond League 2025, Neeraj Chopra would be back in action in another DL athletic event, this time in Paris, France. Neeraj would mark his return to the Paris Diamond League after quite a while, as he hasn't been a part of the competition for the past eight years. Neeraj looks to build on his impressive performance in Doha, leveraging his strong start to the 2025 season to further improve his standings.

Neeraj Chopra Set For Paris Diamond League Return After 8 Years

Neeraj Chopra made history in his maiden Diamond League campaign in 2025 when he breached the elusive 90m mark with a 90.23m throw in Doha, Qatar. His determination and proper recovery from the groin issue had helped him ace up in terms of overall performance. India's Golden Boy notched up one of his best displays, and he would aim to continue in his next Diamond League appearance.

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra would be back in action in the Diamond League when the event arrives in the French Capital's Stade Sébastien-Charléty. The current Javelin Throw World Champion would return to the Paris Diamond League after eight years. His last appearance dates back to 2017, when he stood fifth with an 84.67m throw. Notably, Neeraj was supposed to be a part of the 2024 Paris DL, but he skipped it to focus on his preparation for the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Neeraj Has Had A Strong Showcase In 2025 So Far

Indian Track and Field Olympian Neeraj Chopra began his 2025 season by breaking the national record at the Doha Diamond League with a 90.24m throw and exceeded his previous best attempt, which stood at 89.94m. He also took part at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow, Poland and delivered a strong 84.14m attempt. He kicked off his season at the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, with an 84.52m attempt.