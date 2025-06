Jyothi Yarraji after winning gold in the 100m hurdles event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 | Image: ANI

Taiwan Athletics Open 2025: Star Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji made India proud on the opening day of the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025, clinching a gold medal at the 100m hurdles event. The Indian athlete clocked a time of 12.99s on Saturday, June 7th.

It was the fourth medal of the Indian contingent on the opening day of the multi-sport event in Taiwan.