Ambitious Neeraj Chopra Set Sights On Top Podium Finish At The 2025 World Championships In Tokyo

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra breaches the elusive 90-metre barrier with a throw of 90.23 m in the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025 | Image: ANI

Clinching the elusive 90m mark is not just the only accomplishment Neeraj Chopra is eyeing this year. Before making his debut at the Golden Spike Athletics Meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, India's Golden Boy has revealed his intention to snatch a gold medal finish at the Tokyo World Championships in 2025.

Neeraj Chopra is riding high with his recent pole finish at the Paris Diamond League 2025, finishing over Julian Weber with a successful 88.16m attempt. The German Olympian had snatched the lead from Neeraj two times in the past. But the Indian athlete secured his first DL win in the French Capital.

Neeraj Chopra Eyes World Championship Glory As His Ultimate Aim

India's elite javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra has had a spectacular start of the 2025 season in Doha. Under the mentorship of Jan Zelezny, Chopra delivered a successful 90+ metre attempt to breach the longstanding mark. Neeraj had been chasing the elusive mark for quite a while, and his hard work paid off.

Now that he is fully fit and raring for action, India's Golden Boy eyes the pole position in the upcoming World Championships 2025 in Tokyo. Neeraj recently proclaimed that his primary goal for this season is to secure the gold at the 2025 Worlds.

“Main goal for the season is obviously World Championships in Tokyo,” Neeraj Chopra said ahead of the Biennial athletic event, as quoted by PTI.

Neeraj Set For Debut At Ostrava Golden Spike Meet

Neeraj Chopra will make his debut at the Golden Spike Athletics Meet in Ostrava, with Czech Athletic icon Jan Zelezny on his side as his coach. The two-time Olympic medalist intends for another top finish after the Paris Diamond League 2025 and is also looking to improve his skills under his new coach.

“I am really happy to work with such a great athlete and coach. I’ve already thrown 90m this year after little bit more improvement in technique. So let’s see when it comes next time but I am ready. Recently we’ve done a good training in Nymburk (Czech Republic) so I’ll do my best here in Ostrava,” he said.

The Ostrava Golden Spike Athletics Meet takes place on Tuesday, with Neeraj competing in the men's javelin event.