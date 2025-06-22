Neeraj Chopra Makes Bold Claim About More 90M Throws After Winning Paris Diamond League 2025

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra breached the elusive 90-metre barrier with a throw of 90.23 m in the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025. | Image: ANI Photo

Neeraj Chopra finished atop the standings for the first time in 2 years at a Diamond League event when he came first in the standings at the Paris Diamond League 2025. Neeraj beat out the likes of Julian Weber and Anderson Peters to win a Diamond League event for the first time since Lausanne in 2023.

Neeraj managed to finish first in the event with a throw of 88.16m which came on his first attempt. And despite his next three throws being foul throws and his final throw not being an improvement on his first, it was enough in the end.

But Neeraj was most pleased over something that happened in Doha - him breaching the 90m mark for the first time.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Accomplishes Two-year First With Win Over Julian Weber in Paris Diamond League Event

Neeraj Targets More 90m Throws

That was arguably the only milestone Neeraj had yet to accomplish since prior to that he had won everything there is to win in the world of athletics. And after the Paris Diamond League event, he wants to accomplish it again and again.

"I have already broken the 90m barrier in Doha. So now I believe I can do it some more. But let’s see, it depends on the weather and good conditions. Also, how the body feels."

Neeraj will have plenty of chances to do this again given he will be competing in a fair few events in the immediate future.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra Still Sees Room For Growth Post-Top Finish In Paris DL 25

Neeraj Highlights Upcoming Schedule

After the Paris DL, Neeraj made it clear what his next two events are - the Golden Spike in Ostrava and then the NC Classic, a javelin event named after Neeraj himself, in the city of Bengaluru.

"I will compete in Ostrava. I need some recovery time as well. I am excited about this NC Classic also. It’s really something that I feel I did for my country and people are supporting. Indian people are following the javelin sport after the Tokyo Olympics. In future, I am thinking of making this event big."