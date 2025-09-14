PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Jaismine Lamboria & Minakshi Hooda’s Historic Gold Wins In World Boxing Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations and well wishes to Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda for their historic triumph at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool.

Jaismine sealed a sensational win over Poland's Julia Szeremta in the women's 57kg final to seal a gold medal, while Minakshi clinched a solid victory over Nazym Kyzaibay in the women's 48kg category.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jaismine Lamboria For Gold Medal Finish

Jaismine Lamboria was up against the top-seeded Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the women's 57kg final, and the Polish started the action at a rapid pace with blows to Lamboria.

But the Indian boxer fired back in the second round to seize command of the game, sealing a 4-1 split decision win over Julia and securing the gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jaismine Lamboria for her gold medal-winning triumph, expressing that her performance would be an inspiration to up-and-coming athletes in the future.

"Congratulations to @BoxerJaismine for her triumph at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in the 57kg weight category! Her stupendous performance will inspire countless athletes in the times to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Also Read: Olympic Medalist Aman Sehrawat Disqualified From World Championships For Exceeding Weight Limit

PM Modi Hails Minakshi For Spectacular Gold Medal Win At World Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Minakshi Hooda also sealed a gold medal after defeating Olympic bronze medalist Nazym Kyzaibay 4-1 in the final of the women's 48kg category event at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

PM Modi acknowledged Minakshi's efforts and congratulated her on the clinical achievement at the World Championships.

"Proud of Minakshi on her outstanding performance at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool! She brings home the Gold in the 48kg category. Her success and determination are very motivating for Indian athletes. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours," the Indian Prime Minister wrote on the social media platform.