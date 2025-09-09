Who Is Shivam Lohakare? Here's All You Need To Know The 20-Year-Old Who Was Praised By Neeraj Chopra For Breaking His Record

India does not have any shortage of talent when it comes down to athletics, especially javelin throws. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Annu Rani, Kishore Jena, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav, and Sachin Yadav have made the country proud on many occasions, but the spotlight has now shifted towards the 20-year-old Shivam Lohakare, who left his contemporaries stunned with a stellar show in the ongoing 74th edition of the Inter Services Athletics Championship.

Shivam Lohakare Breaks Neeraj Chopra's Record

The 20-year-old athlete smashed the Services (SSCB) men’s javelin record, which was previously held by India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra. The young athlete registered a landmark throw of 84.31m, which was better than Chopra's throw of 83.80m in the year 2018. The throw was recorded for the upcoming Open Nationals.

Since the event has a non-certified status, Lohakare's record-breaking throw won't be recognized in the World Athletics record. Lohakare's throw caught Neeraj Chopra's eyeball, and he praised the youngster for his efforts.

Who Is Shivam Lohakare?

The youngster has been taking giant strides in the world of Indian athletics and has been in red-hot form throughout 2025. Lohakare has been on the top of his game, and his record-breaking throw in Rajgir was the fourth consecutive time that he crossed the 80m barrier this season. Earlier this month, Shivam Lohakare competed in the Indian Open Athletics Meet in Pune. He left everybody stunned by registering a personal best of 80.95m at such a young age.