Published 00:23 IST, July 5th 2024

Chopra headlines 28-member Indian team for Olympics, long jumper Aldrin set to be included later

India on Thursday named a 28-member athletics team for the upcoming Paris Olympics, headlined by superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, but one more athlete -- long jumper Jeswin Aldrin -- is expected to be included by the national federation later.