Doha Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra Breaches The Coveted 90M Mark, Achieves Elusive Feat In Third Attempt

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra has clinched the elusive 90m feat for the first time in his career. India's Golden Boy has clinched the mark in the third attempt at the Doha Diamond League 2025. Neeraj pulled off a successful 90.23m throw in his third attempt, putting himself in the lead in Men's Javelin Throw.

Neeraj Chopra Makes History In Doha

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has made history in Qatar. Upon his first competitive outing of the 2025 season, the two-time Olympic medalist managed to life the burden off his shoulders. The 90m mark was something which had remained elusive from him, and the effects of being under a new coach have been imminent.

At the Doha Diamond League 2025, Neeraj Chopra secured a massive 90.23m in round three of the men's javelin event at Doha Sports Club. After tossing a valid 88.44m throw in the first attempt, he got a no throw in his second attempt. Neeraj delivered his best in the third round to clear the 90m mark. Chopra has also bettered the National record, which stood at 89.94m.

It looks like Neeraj Chopra is under good hands as coach Jan Zelezny has the positive impact is visible. A fully fit Neeraj did what he does best, which is o showcase his dominance in front of a capacity crowd in Doha. The atmosphere was electric once he cleared the 90m mark, and he did so with authority.