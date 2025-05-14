Two-time Olympic Medalist Neeraj Chopra Conferred With Honorary Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with the Honorary Rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. As per the Gazette of India, which is regarded as the authorised legal document of the Government of India, the notification came into effect from April 16,

A statement from Major General GS Choudhry, Joint Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, confirmed the development. “No 3 (E) dated 9th May 2025 in exercise of the powers conferred by Para -31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948, the president is pleased to confer on sEx- Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, Padma Shri, VSM, Village & Post Office Khandra, Panipat, Haryana with effect from 16 April, 2025.”

Before Neeraj Chopra, former Indian captain MS Dhoni was also conferred with Honorary ranks in the Territorial Army. The javelin thrower was already enrolled in the Indian Army as a Naib Subedar back in August 2016 as a Junior Commissioned Officer. He was the recipient of Khel Ratna and Vishisht Seva Medal and was also promoted to the rank of Subedar in 2021.