Indian Sprinter Hima Das will return to Indian Grand Prix 1 after NADA panel gives green signal | Image:X

Advertisement

Rivalry between Uttar Pradesh's World U20 long jump silver medalist Shaili Singh and Kerala's Asian medallist Nayana James is expected to grab spotlight at the Indian Grand Prix 1 one-day event at Kanteerava Stadium here on Tuesday.

At the third edition of the Indian Open Jumps competition held recently in Bengaluru, the 28-year-old Nayana had produced a personal best of 6.67m to win the gold medal.

Advertisement

Shaili, eight years younger to Nayana, had to contend with second spot with a jump of 6.40m.

Star sprinter Hima Das will also return to action on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a disciplinary panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) gave the green light to her following a hearing last month.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Hima was last year provisionally suspended by the NADA for three whereabout failures in 12 months. Her name figured in the women's 200m race entry list for the IGP 1, prepared by the Athletics Federation of India.

Two time-Asian Games champion, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be seen in action, so also World Championships finalist javelin thrower Manu DP.

Advertisement

The IGP 1 will be conducted in nine disciplines in both men and women’s sections.

The events in both men and women’s sections are 100m, 200m, 800m, 3000m steeplechase, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put and javelin throw.

Advertisement

The men’s 100m has attracted as many as 31 entries. The majority of the sprinters are from Karnataka, while six from Odisha, including talented Prasad Bhoi, have confirmed their participation. Punjab sprinter Gurkirat Singh will also be seen in action.

Shankar Lal Swami and Bal Kishan are the two prominent long distance runners who will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Advertisement

Mohammed Afsal has also confirmed his entry in the men’s 800m.

Odisha’s international sprinter Srabani Nanda will be one the attractions in the women’s 100m and 200m events.