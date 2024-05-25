 India awarded silver, bronze in F46 javelin after winning protest | Republic World
Published 15:06 IST, May 25th 2024

India awarded silver, bronze in F46 javelin after winning protest at World Para Athletics C'ships

India were on Saturday awarded the silver and bronze in men's javelin throw F46 event after winning protest against second-place finisher Dinesh Priyantha Herath of Sri Lanka at World Para Athletics Championships here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Javelin Thrower Sumit Antil
Representative Image | Image: AP
