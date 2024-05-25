Published 15:06 IST, May 25th 2024
India awarded silver, bronze in F46 javelin after winning protest at World Para Athletics C'ships
India were on Saturday awarded the silver and bronze in men's javelin throw F46 event after winning protest against second-place finisher Dinesh Priyantha Herath of Sri Lanka at World Para Athletics Championships here.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative Image | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
15:06 IST, May 25th 2024