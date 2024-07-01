Published 17:44 IST, July 1st 2024
India's World Champion javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra reportedly opts out of Paris Diamond League
According to sources, Olympic & world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has chosen not to compete in this Paris Diamond League, citing an adductor niggle that has been bothering him for the previous few months. According to Chopra, he is concentrating on strengthening and developing his blockin
Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra | Image: AP
2 min read
- 2 min read
