Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra Geared Up To Launch Fresh Diamond League Campaign, Set To Begin Season In Doha

Indian javelin ace and Olympic silver medalist Neeraj Chopra has announced that he will begin his new campaign for the Wanda Diamond League. The Jetour Doha meeting would be the place where Chopra would be in action and mark the beginning of a fresh season. The Indian track and field would make his third appearance in Doha, and he would be aiming for unmatched glory.

Neeraj Chopra To begin New Season At Jetour Doha Meeting

A sporting icon in India, Neeraj Chopra is the first-ever Indian track and field athlete who has clinched Olympic gold as well as World Championship honours. Chopra's resume is extensive, as he has also won the Diamond League title under his belt. Neeraj played through injury issues and managed to deliver a strong performance in the previous season. The track and field star has revealed that he is fully fit for action and will commence his new campaign in Doha.

"Last year taught me a lot, but I was proud to be on the podium for India once again at the Olympic Games. I’m now fully fit and really enjoying the hard work that Jan Železný and I are putting in. I’m looking forward to opening my season in Doha.

"The crowd at the Qatar Sports Club is always loud, and I think that brings out the best in all of us. I know the fans expect big things from me when I compete here - and with good conditions and a great atmosphere that’s definitely possible - but I pride myself on my consistency, which I believe is one of my greatest strengths. For me, that’s more important than just chasing a number," Neeraj Chopra said, as quoted by diamondleague.com.

Neeraj Chopra Had An Eventful 2024 Season

Neeraj Chopra delivered a masterful performance in the previous season. The superstar track and field athlete secured a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics but missed out on securing a gold medal. Chopra stood second and bagged a silver while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured the gold. He also missed out on the top position to Anderson Peters in the Diamond League Summit Clash in Brussels.