Neeraj Chopra made a grand return in Indian competitions after a wait of three years in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Chopra was a participant in the 27th Federation Cup Senior National Competition at the Kalinga Stadium. Not only did he make a return, but he made a triumphant outing at the Men's Javelin Final after he clinched the top spot on the podium. However, after the competition summed up, Neeraj revealed he was far from impressed with his performance at finals of the the Federation Cup. Athletes like Kishore Jena, DP Manu and more were also in action, but Neeraj was the highlight of the night.

Neeraj Chopra expresses dissatisfaction over his outing at Federation Cup Final

India's Javelin ace, Neeraj Chopra, secured a gold medal after he delivered a best effort of 82.27m at the Men's Javelin Final in the 27th Federation Cup Senior National Competition. Chopra came out to a hero's welcome at the Kalinga Stadium and piped out DP Manu, who went on to win a silver medal after his best throw of 82.06m. But the sensational Indian track and field athlete was unhappy with his performance at the event, even though it got him the gold. Neeraj's 82.27m throw was far from his best-ever throw of 89.94m, which is also a national record.

After the tournament final, Neeraj spoke to the press in Bhubaneswar, where he expressed his dissatisfaction over his throws.

"I felt that I could compete here, and it was nice. However, let's not talk about the throw, it was not up to it. This one is not one of my consistent performances," Neeraj said.

Neeraj Chopra expressed his excitement to compete at an event in India, and he also revealed that his opponent, DP Manu, would go past him. But Chopra was eventually able to clinch the gold.

"It felt great to compete in India after a long time. I wanted to play in India and I performed according to the conditions, and the way my body was feeling. I have some big competitions coming up. I thought DP Manu would take over, but his javelin kept landing quickly," the Indian Javelin sensation mentioned.

With the Paris Olympics approaching soon, Neeraj will aim to breach the coveter 90m mark and win the gold. Whether or not it will happen is yet to be seen.