After winning all the major championships in the world, India's golden Boy Neeraj Chopra competed at an event on the home soil after three years. Chopra featured in the Federation Cup 2024 finals. Since Chopra has qualified for the Paris Olympics he has been given access to the finals. Along with Neeraj, the other medal hope for India in the Javelin throw, Kishore Kumar Jena also featured in the competition at the Kalinga Stadium, in Odisha.

Neeraj Chopra faces stiff competition from DP Manu yet emerges victorious at Federation Cup 2024

Neeraj Chopra entered as a favorite to win the Federation Cup 2024, and he did finish as the leader but not without facing a stern challenge. Local lad DP Manu made Neeraj Chopra run for hid money at the Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Throw finals. With an opening throw of 82.06 m Manu led the standings for a brief period. Manu kept his lead until Neeraj Chopra's fourth attempt. In the 4th attempt, Chopra overtook Manu with a throw that covered 82.27 meters at the Kalinga Stadium, in Odisha.

Neeraj Chopra wins the Federation Cup with 82.79

Manu DP comes 2nd with 82.06

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in men's javelin throw event of the Federation Cup here, his spear shimmering through the balmy Wednesday evening sky after an unusually slow start in his first competitive outing on Indian soil in three years. The 26-year-old superstar struggled to get going in the competition and he was second after three rounds. He took the lead in fourth round with an effort of 82.27m and he did not take the final round as he was leading after DP Manu, who settled for silver, had finished his final round throw.

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same event on March 17, 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m. Since then, Chopra has won a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, became Diamond League champion in 2022, world champion in 2023 and defended Asian Games gold in China. He also won three individual legs of Diamond League and claimed a silver in the 2022 World Championships. He is, however, yet to touch the 90m mark. His personal best and national record is 89.94m.

(With inputs from PTI)