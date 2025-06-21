Neeraj Chopra Accomplishes Two-year First With Win Over Julian Weber in Paris Diamond League Event

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ended a two-year drought of top-spot finishes the Diamond League by finishing atop the standings of the Paris Diamond League 2025. Neeraj's throw of 88.16m was enough to clinch him the top spot ahead of Germany's Julian Weber who managed to throw 87.88m and Luiz Mauricio Da Silva of Brazil was third with his third-round attempt of 86.62m. This was, notably, the first Diamond League first-place finish that Neeraj managed in two years.

His last Diamond League came in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2023 when he threw 87.66m. However, what followed thereafter was a string of six consecutive second-place finishes in the next Diamond League meets that followed.

First Throw Was Enough For Neeraj

Neeraj has a history of nailing his first throw during an event and letting it be a winning one - think back to his throw to qualify for the final of the javelin event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

And it was no different in Paris as his winning throw came off the very first attempt he made on the night.

His second effort measured 85.10m but his next 3 attempts were foul throws, which left him at the mercy of other competitors and he needed to hope that they would not surpass his attempt.

The sixth and final throw from Neeraj was successful but only at 82.89m but his very first throw was enough to seal the deal.

Neeraj Reveals Next Events

After winning the event, an elated Neeraj admitted that he could not control certain aspects but was happy with the performance - and also revealed when he will next be in action.

"I am happy with my throw. My run-up was really fast today. I can't control my speed, but I'm happy with the result and with the first position. I will compete in Ostrava (Golden Spike athletic meet) after four days on the 24th of June. So I need some recovery," he said.