Team India Continue To Dominate At Taiwan Athletics Open 2025, Win Six Gold Medals On Day Two

The Indian Contingent dominated the second day of the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025, winning as many as six golds at multiple events, on Sunday, June 8th.

So far, it has been a magnificent outing from Team India at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025. The Indian athletes also shone on the first day of the multi-sport event.

India Shines At Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 On Second Day

In the men's 4x400m race, Santosh T, Vishal TK, Dharamveer Chaudhary, and Manu TS secured the top spot on the podium after clocking 3:05.58 seconds.

Meanwhile, Yashas Palaksha sealed a silver medal in the men's 400m hurdles event with 42.22s, which is also the Indian athlete's personal best timing.

Gold medals continue to get added to Team India's tally. Vithya Ramraj clinched the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles with 56.53 seconds.

In the men's javelin throw event, Rohit Yadav secured the position on the podium, winning the gold medal with his best throw of 74.42m.

Pooja secured a gold medal in the women's 800m final event after beating her teammate Twinkle Chaudhary, who had to settle for silver. Pooja secured the top spot with a time of 2:02.79s, meanwhile, Twinkle clocked 2:06.96s.

Krishan Kumar struck gold in the men's 800m final by clocking 1:48.46s.

Meanwhile, in the women's javelin final event, Annu Rani bagged a gold medal with her best throw of 56.82m.

On the other hand, the Indian athlete Shaili Singh won a silver medal in the women's long jump competition with her best jump of 6.41m. Meanwhile, Ancy Sojan finished in third place in the same event, winning the bronze medal. Ancy secured the third spot with her best jump of 6.39m.

India Won Four Golds On Day One Of Taiwan Athletics Open 2025

Earlier on day one of the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025, Star Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal at the 100m hurdles event.