Neeraj Chopra Admits His Technique For Historic 90m Throw In Doha Diamond League Wasn't Perfect: 'Don’t Think I'm Using The Speed'

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist from India, has stressed the need to enhance his technique ahead of the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Indian track and field athlete highlighted that he needs to improve the position of his left leg during the release and ideally use the block to make it a really pleasing throw.

The Golden Boy of India also shared an example of the historic 90m throw in Doha, stating that his throw was good, but the approach was not perfect.

Neeraj Chopra Looks Back On His Historic 90m Throw In Doha Diamond League

At the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, all eyes would be on Neeraj Chopra as he would compete against some of the world's finest javelin throwers.

The competition would be intense, but Neeraj Chopra would be the favourite to win the men's javelin title and become the Diamond League Champion.

Ahead of the summit clash, Neeraj Chopra highlights that his technique to achieve the historic 90m throw in the Doha Diamond League was not perfect.

"In the run-up, I feel I am really fast. But I don’t think I am using the speed right now. Also in Doha, the 90m throw was really good, but I don't want to say my technique was perfect.

"If my left leg can be straighter (at release) and if I use the perfect block, that will be a really good throw. Then, I will be satisfied with my speed," Neeraj Chopra said at the Diamond League Press Conference in Zurich.

When Was The Last Time That Neeraj Chopra Was Seen In Action?

Neeraj Chopra skipped multiple Diamond League meet-ups en route to the final in Zurich, Switzerland. He slipped the DL meetings in Silesia and Brussels to keep the energy preserved for the big game.

But the Indian track and field athlete's solid performance in Doha and Paris helped him seal a spot for the summit clash.

The historic 90m throw in Doha DL helped Neeraj gain immense confidence in his craft as he returned from an injury layoff.

The last time Neeraj Chopra was in action was at the NC Classic in Bengaluru. 15 thousand attendees at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium witnessed Neeraj securing first place.