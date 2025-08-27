PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves Sports Ministry's Proposal To Bid For The Commonwealth Games 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for submission of the bid for the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

The Union Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 27.

Union Cabinet Nods To Sign HCA With Concerned Departments

Apart from that, the Union Cabinet also gave a green signal to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments, and Authorities, and sanction of the required grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted, a press release from the Indian Government stated.

Here's How Hosting Commonwealth Games 2030 Will Help India Grow As Soft Power In Sporting World

Athletes from almost 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. Apart from the sports persons, a large number of coaches, technical officials, tourists, media persons, will also be visiting India during the Commonwealth Games 2030. It will help the local businesses grow and generate revenue.

The press release from the Indian government stated, Ahmedabad will be the ideal city to host the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games with its world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture, which will help the athletes to have a hassle-free experience during the multi-sport event.

Hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 will also help India boost tourism in the country. It would also create jobs. Most importantly, young athletes in the country will be motivated by the Commonwealth Games.

As per the news agency, ANI, a delegation led by the Gujarat Sports Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, met officials from Commonwealth Sport to understand the bid framework for the 2030 edition of the multi-sport event.