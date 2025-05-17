Neeraj Chopra Aims For New Heights, Pursuing Ahead Of 90m Mark After Historic Outing In Doha: 'Can Throw More Than 90m'

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra breaches the elusive 90-metre barrier with a throw of 90.23 m in the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025, in Doha | Image: ANI Photo

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra aspires to go ahead of the 90m mark after making history at the Doha Diamond League 2025. India's Golden Boy pulled off a successful 90m attempt on his first competitive outing in Qatar. Neeraj secured a valid 90.23m throw in his third attempt in the Men's Javelin Throw Event.

Neeraj Chopra Wants To Aim Past The 90m Mark

Neeraj Chopra managed to lift the burden off his shoulders during his first competitive outing of the 2025 season. The two-time Olympic medalist had yet to reach the 90-meter mark.

After throwing a valid 88.44m in the first round, he received a no-throw on his second attempt. Neeraj gave his all in the third round to clear the 90-meter mark. However, Chopra hopes to go beyond that after clinching 90m for the first time in his career.

"I am very happy with the 90m mark, but it's a little bit of a bittersweet experience actually. But never mind, I and my coach (Jan Zelezny) are still working on some aspects of my throw. We started working together only in February this year. I am still learning things.

"I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year I feel much better, we will also work on some aspects, and so l believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships," Neeraj Chopra said after the event, as quoted by PTI.

Julian Weber Takes The World Lead, Neeraj In Second Spot

Neeraj Chopra looked comfortable in the lead after the 90.23m attempt in round three. The Indian track and field athlete held on to the world lead until Julian Weber pulled off a massive swing in the last round to clinch the lead.