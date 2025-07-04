Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Date, Line-Ups, Venue, Start Time & Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra would host a first-of-its-kind event in India, where track and field athletes would show up to feature in an international javelin competition. The NC Classic 2025 would mark a historic leap ahead in the realm of Indian athletics, where international talent would also mark their presence to improve their rankings in the event.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Check Out All Details You Need To Know

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which is set to take place in Bengaluru, is poised to feature some of the elite global javelin throw athletes. As part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet, the prestigious event offers a platform for track and field athletes to showcase their prowess on an international stage.

The Inaugural NC Classic 2025 would feature Indian and international javelin athletes in one place, competing for glory. Check out the list of participants below:

International Athletes

Thomas Rohler (Germany)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Martin Konecny (Czech Republic)

Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland)

Indian Athletes

Neeraj Chopra

Sachin Yadav

Rohit Yadav

Sahil Silwal

Yashvir Singh

Injury Update

Grenada's Anderson Peters has been ruled out of the upcoming Neeraj Chopra 2025. The Paris Olympic bronze medalist sustained an ankle injury and has been replaced by Poland's Cyprian Mrzygłod.

India's Kishore Jena has also withdrawn from the NC Classic 2025 because of an ankle injury. The Asian Games Silver Medalist has been replaced by 23-year-old Yashvir Singh.

Where Will The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Be Played?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When Will The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Be Played?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will take place on July 05, 2025, at 07:00 PM IST.

How To Watch The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Live In India?

Fans in India can watch the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live on television via the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2).

How To Watch The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Streaming In India?