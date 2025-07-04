Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Date, Line-Ups, Venue, Start Time & Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Updated 4 July 2025 at 17:14 IST
Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra would host a first-of-its-kind event in India, where track and field athletes would show up to feature in an international javelin competition. The NC Classic 2025 would mark a historic leap ahead in the realm of Indian athletics, where international talent would also mark their presence to improve their rankings in the event.
The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which is set to take place in Bengaluru, is poised to feature some of the elite global javelin throw athletes. As part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet, the prestigious event offers a platform for track and field athletes to showcase their prowess on an international stage.
The Inaugural NC Classic 2025 would feature Indian and international javelin athletes in one place, competing for glory. Check out the list of participants below:
International Athletes
Thomas Rohler (Germany)
Julius Yego (Kenya)
Curtis Thompson (USA)
Martin Konecny (Czech Republic)
Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)
Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland)
Indian Athletes
Neeraj Chopra
Sachin Yadav
Rohit Yadav
Sahil Silwal
Yashvir Singh
The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will take place on July 05, 2025, at 07:00 PM IST.
Fans in India can watch the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live on television via the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2).
Fans in India can watch the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live streaming on JioHotstar.
